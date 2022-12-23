HNP Capital LLC Sells 124 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

HNP Capital LLC lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.83. 5,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,202. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $350.98.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,815.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,452. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.69.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.