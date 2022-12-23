HNP Capital LLC Sells 19,274 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

HNP Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,274 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000.

KBE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,562. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average is $47.02.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

