HNP Capital LLC Sells 8,725 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

HNP Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,725 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,640. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.