HNP Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

HNP Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after acquiring an additional 264,423 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Okta by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,320,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,348,000 after purchasing an additional 89,070 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,183,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,697,000 after purchasing an additional 248,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 134.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,361,000 after buying an additional 618,300 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,993. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.27. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $232.00.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,005.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,406 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 price target on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.44.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

