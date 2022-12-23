Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Gap Up to $15.74

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.74, but opened at $16.13. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 461 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $982.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $170.04 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1,658.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 37,849 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.