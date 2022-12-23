holoride Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.34 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a market capitalization of $18.34 million and approximately $217,271.58 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.05 or 0.07237544 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00031202 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00070124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00052989 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001011 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007994 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021786 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.03888214 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $165,544.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

