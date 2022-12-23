Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Director James Pat Hickman Sells 420 Shares of Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) Director James Pat Hickman sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $10,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,092.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Pat Hickman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, James Pat Hickman sold 10,900 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $277,950.00.

On Friday, November 25th, James Pat Hickman sold 200 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $5,102.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, James Pat Hickman sold 12,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $306,000.00.

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $22.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $256.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.67 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1,295.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

