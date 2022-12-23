Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Sells 522 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,496 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Intel were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 56.7% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 101,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 36,592 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 58.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 155,678 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 57,280 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 20.0% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 52.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Trading Down 3.2 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

INTC opened at $25.97 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $107.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

