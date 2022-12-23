Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.5% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 507.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock opened at $212.31 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

