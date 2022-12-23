Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Trading Down 9.9%

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Rating) shares were down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Hong Kong Technology Venture Stock Down 9.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91.

About Hong Kong Technology Venture

(Get Rating)

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ecommerce and technology businesses in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services; and research and development, and provision of technology solutions, such as an integrated eCommerce solution as a service to supermarkets or retailers.

Further Reading

