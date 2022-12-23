Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Shares Up 10%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.31. 79,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 127,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.
Hoth Therapeutics Stock Up 10.0 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a market cap of $4.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.68.
Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter.
Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-003 to treat inflammatory bowel diseases, as well as acne and psoriasis; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-006 to treat lung diseases resulting from bacterial infections; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.
