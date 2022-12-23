Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Shares Up 10%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.31. 79,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 127,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Up 10.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a market cap of $4.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Hoth Therapeutics alerts:

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 453.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 113,229 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 77.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 68,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-003 to treat inflammatory bowel diseases, as well as acne and psoriasis; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-006 to treat lung diseases resulting from bacterial infections; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoth Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.