IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to $2.00

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

IAG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of IAMGOLD from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.63.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 1.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,628,360 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,681,000 after buying an additional 642,171 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 40,099,242 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,560,000 after acquiring an additional 138,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,687,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,240,870 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 460,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 12,255,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

