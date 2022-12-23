Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 17,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 16,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 58,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $220.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.28.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

