Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 74.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Innospec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, SVP David B. Jones bought 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.99 per share, with a total value of $81,208.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,224.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $103.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.38. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.13 and a twelve month high of $115.65.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.35 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

