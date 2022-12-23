Insider Buying: Riverstone Energy Limited (LON:RSE) Insider Buys £14,988.81 in Stock

Riverstone Energy Limited (LON:RSE – Get Rating) insider John Roche purchased 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 681 ($8.27) per share, with a total value of £14,988.81 ($18,207.98).

Riverstone Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LON RSE opened at GBX 656 ($7.97) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £338.50 million and a P/E ratio of 226.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 665.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 655.49. Riverstone Energy Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 455 ($5.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 750 ($9.11).

About Riverstone Energy

Riverstone Energy Limited specializes in buyout. It prefers to make investments in energy companies focusing decarbonisation, midstream exploration, production, power, renewable energy, storage, and transportation of oil and gas. The fund seeks to invest globally focusing in North America, Continental U.S., Western Canada, Gulf of Mexico and Europe.

