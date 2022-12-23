Insider Buying: Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Insider Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Rating) insider Bruce Akhurst bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$215,000.00 ($144,295.30).

Tabcorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

