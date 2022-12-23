Insider Selling: DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) EVP Sells 29,144 Shares of Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKSGet Rating) EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $109.18. 13,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,600. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $125.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.75.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.55.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $60,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

