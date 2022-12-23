Insider Selling: DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) EVP Sells 29,144 Shares of Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $109.18. 13,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,600. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $125.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.75.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.55.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $60,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

