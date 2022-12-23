Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Sells $41,601.04 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $41,601.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 235,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $61,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Brett Shirk sold 6,501 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $67,870.44.

On Monday, October 17th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $56,490.00.

Fastly Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $996.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fastly by 32.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fastly by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fastly by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Fastly by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Fastly by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fastly in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.39.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

