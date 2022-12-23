Insider Selling: IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Sells $144,977.40 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) COO Keith Westby sold 6,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $144,977.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,116.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

On Monday, December 12th, Keith Westby sold 5,393 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $112,659.77.

On Thursday, December 1st, Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $230,288.80.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,744,150.72.

IVERIC bio Price Performance

ISEE opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $24.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISEE. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. B. Riley raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth about $23,976,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 31.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 82,092 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth about $704,000. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 48.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.