Insider Selling: IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Sells $144,977.40 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) COO Keith Westby sold 6,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $144,977.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,116.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 12th, Keith Westby sold 5,393 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $112,659.77.
- On Thursday, December 1st, Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $230,288.80.
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,744,150.72.
IVERIC bio Price Performance
ISEE opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $24.33.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth about $23,976,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 31.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 82,092 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth about $704,000. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 48.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter.
IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
