Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Insider Sells 317,740 Shares of Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) insider Gregory Scott Brown sold 317,740 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $3,390,285.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 965,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,345.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gregory Scott Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Gregory Scott Brown sold 84,047 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $1,019,490.11.

Udemy stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. 9,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,481. Udemy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Udemy had a negative return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $158.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UDMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in Udemy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Udemy by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Udemy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Udemy by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Udemy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

