International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $669.92

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 669.92 ($8.14) and traded as high as GBX 728.55 ($8.85). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 726 ($8.82), with a volume of 50,358 shares changing hands.

International Biotechnology Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of £296.77 million and a PE ratio of -7.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 677.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 670.28.

Get International Biotechnology Trust alerts:

International Biotechnology Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.33%.

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.