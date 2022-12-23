International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

Insider Activity

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.9 %

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBM stock opened at $140.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.88 and its 200-day moving average is $134.98. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

