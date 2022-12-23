Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Invacare to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Invacare Price Performance

IVC opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. Invacare has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.32.

Insider Transactions at Invacare

Invacare ( NYSE:IVC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The health services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $170.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.98 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen sold 60,480 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $30,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,886,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,039. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven H. Rosen sold 102,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $39,071.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,665,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,788.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen sold 60,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $30,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,886,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,300 shares of company stock valued at $79,112 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invacare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Invacare during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invacare during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invacare by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 921,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 465,708 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Invacare by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 160,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 110,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invacare by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 139,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 122,469 shares during the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

