Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) Shares Sold by Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 26,844 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 441,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 27,094 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJQ traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. 75,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,254. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $25.71.

