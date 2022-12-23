Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $113.39

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.39 and traded as high as $116.60. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $116.12, with a volume of 122,130 shares changing hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 11,092.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,196,000 after acquiring an additional 546,844 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 55.9% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $300,000.

About Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

