Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 320,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 2,165,243 shares.The stock last traded at $20.16 and had previously closed at $20.09.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,769,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,071,000 after purchasing an additional 612,738 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,330,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,116,000 after buying an additional 41,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,014,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,686,000 after buying an additional 402,730 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 953,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 149,380 shares during the period. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 940,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,176,000 after buying an additional 90,900 shares during the period.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.