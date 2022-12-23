Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Wedbush Securities Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $266.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.77 and a 200-day moving average of $289.78. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

