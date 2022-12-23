Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) is Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,120,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,064,000 after acquiring an additional 739,843 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,100,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,607,000 after acquiring an additional 519,991 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,016,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after acquiring an additional 164,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,873,000.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EELV opened at $22.79 on Friday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.