Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Diamondback Energy (FANG)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/14/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $182.00 to $171.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2022 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/22/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $170.00.

11/18/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $203.00 to $209.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $209.00 to $214.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $190.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners to $170.00.

11/9/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $163.00 to $182.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $183.00 to $203.00.

11/9/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $180.00 to $190.00.

11/8/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $150.00 to $182.00.

10/24/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $203.00 to $211.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $132.88 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.22%.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,823 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,663,000 after purchasing an additional 84,998 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

