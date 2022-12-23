Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Sells 287 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after buying an additional 1,094,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,906,000 after buying an additional 1,393,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after buying an additional 6,156,960 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,269,000 after buying an additional 72,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of D stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.01. The company has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

