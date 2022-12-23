iomart Group (LON:IOM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $157.08

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 157.08 ($1.91) and traded as low as GBX 119 ($1.45). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.46), with a volume of 123,720 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.
iomart Group Trading Up 3.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 156.81. The company has a market capitalization of £136.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.00.
iomart Group Cuts Dividend
About iomart Group
iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies, as well as managed cloud computing facilities and services.
Recommended Stories
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.