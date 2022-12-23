iomart Group (LON:IOM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $157.08

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 157.08 ($1.91) and traded as low as GBX 119 ($1.45). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.46), with a volume of 123,720 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

iomart Group Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 156.81. The company has a market capitalization of £136.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.00.

iomart Group Cuts Dividend

About iomart Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a GBX 1.94 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. iomart Group’s payout ratio is 98.86%.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies, as well as managed cloud computing facilities and services.

