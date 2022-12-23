IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 115,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,656,020 shares.The stock last traded at $3.36 and had previously closed at $3.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on IonQ from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

IonQ Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $32,356.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,315.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 20,082 shares of company stock valued at $88,963 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,054,000 after acquiring an additional 160,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

