iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.21. 25,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,546. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.79. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $155.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

