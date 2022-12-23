iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Holdings Raised by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 827,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,130 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up about 4.4% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $32,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 35,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 29,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $59.15.

