iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Bought by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 218,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Strategic Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 63,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 166,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 695,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,493,000 after acquiring an additional 120,665 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance
IUSV opened at $69.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.09. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $78.18.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
