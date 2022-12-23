iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.38. 10,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,702. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.85. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $53.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.