iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,775 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.06. The stock had a trading volume of 65,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,954,717. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $114.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.80 and its 200-day moving average is $99.28.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.