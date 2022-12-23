iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) is WJ Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

WJ Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,331 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 7.9% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $12,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,400 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,778 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,914,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,350,000 after acquiring an additional 560,383 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,694,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,405,000 after acquiring an additional 417,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,844 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT remained flat at $50.15 during trading on Friday. 2,005,796 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.