iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMCB. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,080,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCB opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.95. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 12-month low of $52.68 and a 12-month high of $71.56.

