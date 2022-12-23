iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Holdings Raised by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,726 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 1.5% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.74% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $106,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,364.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.27. 25,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,832,849. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.07. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $106.78.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

