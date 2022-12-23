iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,545 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.0% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $65.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,538,942. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $80.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

