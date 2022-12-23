iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.78. 694,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,011,348. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

