iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWO stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.09. The stock had a trading volume of 908 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,576. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $298.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.59.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

