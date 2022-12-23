iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Raised by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $119.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.12. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.