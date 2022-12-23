iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,872 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $13,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

