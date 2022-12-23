iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 6.9% of Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.89. The stock had a trading volume of 18,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,218. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.43.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

