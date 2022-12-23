iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by First Command Bank

First Command Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 14.9% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $102,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $383.02. 147,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,238,770. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $389.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

