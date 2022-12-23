iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,056,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,490 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.23% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $61,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,129 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,652 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $685,157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,602,000 after purchasing an additional 289,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,907,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,167,000 after purchasing an additional 357,979 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.58. The stock had a trading volume of 144,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,597. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.52.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

