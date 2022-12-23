iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Holdings Increased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $13,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,945,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.23. 1,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,238. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.47.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

