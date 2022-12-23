iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 14,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 787,113 shares.The stock last traded at $90.23 and had previously closed at $90.45.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853,354 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,612 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14,758.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,968,000 after acquiring an additional 947,954 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17,598.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 627,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,875,000 after acquiring an additional 624,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,709,000.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

